Blue Devils camp report: Part 6

DURHAM – Most football coaches want to see balance when their team gets into the first scrimmage of fall camp, so Duke’s coaches were likely pleased with Sunday afternoon’s showing.

The Blue Devils’ offense and defense took turns making standout plays during the team’s scrimmage Sunday afternoon at Wallace Wade Stadium.

“I think it was kind of balanced, both sides had their flashes,” fourth-year center Jacob Monk said.

(you’ll note a change there: Monk has been playing center lately after spending the last three seasons at Duke playing tackle and guard.)

The first series of the scrimmage saw a Riley Leonard-led drive get to about the 10-yard line before stalling, with Joshua Pickett making a strong stop on a run by Jaquez Moore. Charlie Ham made a chip shot field goal.

The second series, with Henry Belin IV at quarterback, was a touchdown drive. Jordan Waters capped off the drive with a 1-yard run, but it was a throw against his body by Belin to Jontavis Robertson for about 30 yards and some strong runs by Terry Moore that set up the score.

Duke’s defense stepped up and forced three-and-outs on the next two possessions – first holding strong against three straight runs, and then by getting second- and third-down sacks by Aeneas Peebles and Dorian Mausi, respectively.

“We’re taking the right steps,” junior safety Jaylen Stinson said. “We’re not where we want to be but we’re in the right route and you can tell our guys are buying in, we’re moving in the right direction towards the season opener.”

That opener against Temple is less than three weeks away (Sept. 2), and the Blue Devils will have one more scrimmage before entering game preparations.

Based on week-to-week improvements, it’s encouraging that Duke’s defense gets more time to address some things.

Stinson said there were “technical” mistakes last weekend, perhaps because of so many newcomers in the secondary, and that Sunday’s scrimmage was a good barometer of how much had been addressed.

“As far as last weekend, I feel like we fixed the mistakes we made from last week,” Stinson said. “But we still need to take a few more steps.”

The Blue Devils’ defense allowed two more touchdowns – a Belin pass to Andrew Jones and a scramble by Jordan Moore, whose usage is explained below.

Peebles had another sack later in the scrimmage – though it should be noted that quarterbacks were down by touch, while live-tackle rules applied for other players.

“First scrimmage of the year, felt amazing being out there,” Monk said. “It felt like a game-like situation. And I think that tempo was really good for us.”