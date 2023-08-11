DURHAM – The first day of fall camp that Duke’s football team put on full pads saw an emphasis on how it finishes games.

“One of the emphasis we have this year in camp is, we’re trying to focus on the finish of the drive,” coach Mike Elko said. “It’s one thing to go and work two-minute (situations) … but then there’s the other part of it, which is the specific parts of the end.”

Friday’s fall camp practice saw the Blue Devils spend a large chunk of it working on late-game situations.

These were, indeed, specific. The first one was 45 seconds left, the offense at the defense’s 35-yard line and trailing by two points, with one timeout to spend.

The situations only saw the offense get closer to the end zone, with less time, from there.

“There’s a goal in each one of those situations,” Elko said. “You go out there down three, you want the touchdown, you want to win the game, you’ve gotta kick the field goal at the very least to get the game to overtime.”

Adding to the situational drama was that along with this being Duke’s first practice in full pads, it was the first time the Blue Devils tackled to the ground. In most practices, “thud” is observed — which is basically wrapping up ballcarriers without finishing the tackle and taking them to the ground.

“Felt great to actually get out there and get hit,” receiver Jordan Moore said. “Like Coach (Kevin) Johns was saying, most of the year we’re in shorts and t-shirts, so to get guys out there and get some live work is really good.”

Late-game situational work is necessary for a team that, per Elko, was involved in 19 two-minute drives last season. If that number seems high, consider all four of the Blue Devils’ losses came by eight or less, and three wins came by eight or less.

“What you’re looking to do is just put those kids in as many situations as you possibly can,” Elko said, “so that when you see them and when it happens during the season, it’s not new.

“We anticipate being in a lot of games like that.”