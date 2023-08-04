DURHAM – The Monday night season opener means Duke’s first football practice of the season comes later than every team in the country other than Clemson.

When the Blue Devils finally took the field for Friday night’s practice, their second-year coach liked what he saw.

And heard.

“The thing that you like about our guys is the energy,” coach Mike Elko said. “It’s the little conversations that you hear on the sidelines, the energy, the fun that they’re having. They’re excited to be out there.”

The other part that could be heard, despite the Blue Devils not having shoulder pads on yet, was the physicality.

“That’s one of the things that Coach Elko has definitely harped on,” running back Jaylen Coleman said. “Coach (David) Feeley has helped us out in the weight room, getting us ready to go.

“I know everyone’s ready to go when they’re playing fast, they’re playing hard, they’re playing physical. That lets you know their confidence level is up.”

Duke is coming off a 9-4 season and its confidence level should be elevated. The Blue Devils return every key contributor to an explosive offense, three starters on the offensive line, and have returned key players at each level of the defense.

Here at the onset of the new season, there’s a tug to remember where Duke was a year ago at this time — when it had won five games in the previous two seasons combined.

“A lot different from last year,” defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin said. “We’re a much bigger, faster, stronger team than we were at this point last year. The level of trust and the level of confidence is at a premium right now.”

One of those little conversations Elko referenced was seen late in practice, when freshman receiver Apollos Cook finished a play carrying the ball too low. Fifth-year receiver Jalon Calhoun came from the sidelines onto the field to do some between-plays coaching.

It’s hard to have a bad first practice. Elko acknowledged with some dry humor that you’ve almost come to expect.

“I told the guys, my running line on Night One is, ‘Every 0-12 team in the country just had a good practice,’” he said.

Duke has about a month’s worth of practices to follow this one up and separate themselves from other teams by the time the season begins.