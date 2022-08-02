Blue Devils camp report: Part 1

DURHAM – Duke was a morning team throughout spring football practices, so Tuesday’s first practice of fall camp starting at 6:30 p.m. was an adjustment for the Blue Devils.

“A lot of guys got here really early today,” defensive tackle DeWayne Carter said. “Well, guys usually get here early – but (today) like 2-3 hours early. Just, you know, in anticipation of the new season.”

Indeed, it’s the start of a new season at Duke – the first under coach Mike Elko, who takes the reins of a team that’s less than 10 years removed from playing in the ACC championship, but has also won a combined five games in the past two seasons.

Tuesday’s initial foray into fall camp brought a new energy and intensity. It’s not that there weren’t those things for 15 practices during the spring – it’s just that the ramp up with the season about a month away is a different feeling.

“We put the work in in the summer, obviously went through the spring,” Carter said, “that was kind of like a foundation layer.

“Now it’s just attacking our plan and trying to expand on the work we did in the summer.”

Duke’s summer of workouts under strength and conditioning coach David Feeley was lauded by Carter, Elko and the program’s other representatives at ACC Kickoff.

What Carter wouldn’t do – and what it sounds like other Blue Devils won’t do, either – is compare Elko’s first-year staff to that of David Cutcliffe from prior seasons.

“We don’t usually compare staffs around here. Coach Elko preaches to embrace the grind,” Carter said. “It’s kind of like we left everything in the past. Forget everything that we were – that I was kind of raised on, being in my fourth year here, and do what Coach Elko wants, Coach (Jess) Simpson wants, what Coach (Harland) Bower wants, Coach (Robb) Smith wants.

“It’s just a whole new mindset.”

The energy was there for Day One despite the late start – after Wednesday night’s practice, Duke’s schedule will shift to more mornings and a few afternoon practices – but tight end Nicky Dalmolin raised an interesting point about it being sustainable.

“I think we had a lot of energy, but I think that’s to be expected on Day One,” Dalmolin said. “So we just need to bring that energy on Day 13.”

And, obviously, beyond.