Blue Devils calm nerves for Pro Day

Pro Day is just like a football game, at least in Josh Blackwell’s mind.

“Once you get the first thing, the first play out of the way, it’s smooth sailing from there,” said Blackwell, who was one of nine former Duke players to go through Pro Day.

NFL scouts descended on Duke’s Pascal Field House to see former Blue Devils participate in drills on Monday.

What can be a nerve-racking event for prospects went off without a hitch.

“The only thing I’ve told them is just kind of relax,” coach Mike Elko said. “I think the biggest piece of advice you can give these guys is, ‘Relax, soak in the moment, you’ve kind of worked your whole life for this opportunity.’”

Part of the anxiety clears, as Blackwell said, when players go through their first measurements.

Other nervousness dissipates when former teammates who have spent the past three months training in various parts of the country come together under a common goal.

“It’s just like once you get around the guys and understand that you have the same goal, you just feel more encouraged,” running back Mataeo Durant said. “As the day went on, the anxiety and the stress really went away once everything started.”

Durant set the single-season rushing record this past season for the Blue Devils (1,241 yards) and, because of the nature of his position, faces an uphill battle to have a long career in the NFL.

He’s aware of the challenges running backs face in the NFL; and he’s trying to make sure he showcases parts of his skillset that’ll help him stick with a team, whether he’s drafted or signs as an undrafted free agent.

“I feel like you just want to be able to make an immediate impact, whether that’s special teams or anything,” Durant said. “You get yourself in a situation where you’re a versatile player and not just a one-position player, that lengthens your ability to be in the league.”

Durant was timed at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and his broad jump of 10 feet, 7 inches was the second-longest recorded jump (Dominique Long jumped 11-1). Blackwell’s 40-yard dash time was a standout number, at 4.33 seconds.

“There’s always going to be a little anxiety before just because you care and you want to do the best you can, but once you get the first little thing out of the way – which for us was the hand and arm measurements, it was cool,” Blackwell said.

There was a similar feeling for fellow defensive back Leonard Johnson.

“I just kept telling myself, ‘You’ve been working for this for like three months, really your whole life.’ And the guys around me, we just tried to keep each other motivated and this is what we’re here for,” Johnson said.

**********

Here are some other notes from Duke’s Pro Day:

- Center Jack Wohlabaugh suffered a lower body injury during vertical jump and did not complete his workout.

- Nakeie Montgomery participated in Pro Day after being a five-year member of the Blue Devils’ lacrosse program, in addition to playing in nine career games for Duke on the football field. His 40 was timed at 4.46 seconds.

- Not all players participated in the bench press – Durant notably didn’t – but linebacker Colby Campbell led all players who did with 21 reps of 225 pounds.

- Current Duke quarterback Riley Leonard threw passes to the running backs and tight end for drills; because of a recent rule change, current players are allowed to assist Pro Day participants and scouts in drills.

- There were three non-Duke players who took part in Pro Day: Defensive back Javon Jackson from West Georgia, defensive end Drew Jordan from Michigan State, and tight end Isaiah Macklin from N.C. Central.

Jackson and Jordan are former Blue Devils; Macklin was a natural fit to participate, given N.C. Central’s proximity to Duke.