Blue Devils blow past Middle Tennessee

And that’s that, as far as only scoring 26 points.

Duke exceeded the total it had been stuck on in the first quarter of a 45-17 win at Middle Tennessee on Saturday at Floyd Stadium.

The Blue Devils (4-0) wrapped up their first unbeaten non-conference slate for the first time since 2018 with an early onslaught that featured three touchdown passes by Maalik Murphy and a 1-yard rushing score by each of Star Thomas and Peyton Jones.

Three of those scores came after Duke’s defense recovered fumbles and gave its offense short fields — one of which was at the 1-yard line. That’s part of the explainer for how Duke had 28 points and only had 168 yards at that time; the last touchdown drive of the first half was eight plays, 86 yards, ending with a 34-yard pass to Jordan Moore — and that drive was extended by a roughing-the-punter penalty.

“Proud of our team, proud of how we handled a week where it’d be easy to lose our concentration, focus and attention,” first-year coach Manny Diaz said. “You’re going on the road to play a team that’s been struggling, and everybody knows what we have next.”

That part, if you’re unaware, is the start of ACC play with a game against North Carolina. Next weekend starts a stretch of eight ACC games across the next 10 weeks.

Beating Middle Tennessee (1-3) required a dialed-in effort and some patience, given there was a delay of 1 hour, 40 minutes in the middle of the third quarter.

“It’s actually crazy,” said defensive end Wesley Williams, who had two of Duke’s six sacks. “Our position group with the D-ends, we got through the entire game of what we wanted to fix. Like, literally every play (on iPad videos). It’s like having a … position meeting mid-game. It’s unreal that technology allows you to do that.”

Duke didn’t even score first — that was Jaiden Credle scoring on a 66-yard run on the third play of the game.

The answer came quick enough, though. On Duke’s second snap, Murphy threw down the middle to a wide-open Nicky Dalmolin, who ran the rest of the way for a 71-yard touchdown.

Duke’s senior tight end had a career game … in the first quarter.

Dalmolin caught a 7-yard touchdown for the last of Duke’s four first-quarter touchdowns, marking his first career two-touchdown game. The 71-yarder put him over the top for a career-high in yardage, and a catch in the second quarter that was his fourth of the game marked a career-best in catches.

“I think ultimately, great job by Coach (Jonathan) Brewer kind of finding those spaces to attack,” Dalmolin said. “It was great to get those touchdowns and it was fun to get those catches.”