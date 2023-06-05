Duke pounds Coastal Carolina to advance in NCAA baseball championship

Duke didn’t take the easiest route to winning the Conway regional, but the Blue Devils sure made things look easy in the decisive final game. The Blue Devils thrashed Coastal Carolina 12-3 to win the regional on Monday night at Springs Brooks Stadium, advancing to the super regional round of the NCAA baseball championship. The win, coming a night after Coastal Carolina won 8-6 to force Monday night’s game, sends Duke (38-22) to a familiar place: The Blue Devils will play at Virginia in a best-of-3 series, with the winner reaching the College World Series. Duke will begin its series against Virginia either Friday or Saturday; that designation will be announced Tuesday morning. In April, Duke won two of three games at Virginia. That came in a stretch when the Blue Devils got hot and went 15-3 that month, and they seem to have rekindled that fire this week — never more apparent than Monday night.

Duke got the scoring started with MJ Metz’s fourth home run of the regional, and his first since hitting three of them against UNC Wilmington on Friday. Torn ACL and all, the right-handed Metz pulled a solo homer to left in the second. Breathing room came with Alex Stone’s three-run homer in the third. The spark was Alex Mooney’s one-out hit, which was a dribbler through the middle that he turned into a double. Andrew Fischer walked and with two outs, Stone launched his 17th home run of the season. The Blue Devils kept stacking up runs, two more coming on a Luke Storm single in the fourth, one more on Giovani DiGiacomo’s solo homer in the fifth. Cole Hebble bunted in a run in the sixth and Metz blooped in a two-run single that made it 10-0, which turned out to be plenty for a Duke pitching staff that turned in one of its best performances of the season, given the stakes.

