CHARLOTTE – You might need to flip a coin to figure out what was the most impressive part of Thursday night’s game for Duke.

Was it Andrew Healy pitching five shutout innings, allowing one hit and facing the minimum 15 batters?

Or was it that a Blue Devils offense silent for four innings erupted with three home runs in the fifth inning, blasting Duke past N.C. State 8-1 at Truist Field?

“I thought it was the most complete performance that we’ve had all year,” Duke coach Chris Pollard said.

So, there’s that.

Healy (3-1) was fantastic in his fourth start since returning from a back injury that caused him to miss April; this was the first time since March that he pitched more than two innings.

Let’s go there first.

“It’s fun, just being on the mound, it’s a good feeling being around fans that — you’re the villain with everyone rooting against you,” the 6-6, 200-pound sophomore lefty said, referencing the crowd of 5,696 that was mostly clad in red. “It’s fun to kind of quiet them a little bit.

“They’re a really good team, so it wasn’t easy.”

Duke won both of its pool play games, beating Virginia Tech 11-8 on Tuesday night before hammering the Wolfpack. It means the sixth-seeded Blue Devils will play 11th-seeded Miami, which won both games of Pool B, in Saturday’s second semifinal game (scheduled for a 5 p.m. start).

The Blue Devils have won six straight games in ACC tournaments at this ballpark. They won the championship here in 2021, didn’t qualify for the 2022 tournament, and last year’s tournament was in Durham.

“The message to our team heading into this week was to not spend any time worrying about positioning for the NCAA tournament,” Pollard said. “I told our guys on Sunday … our challenge was, ‘Don’t go down to Charlotte and try to play to position yourself where you are in terms of the NCAA tournament. Go to Charlotte to win a championship.’”