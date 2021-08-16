Banchero brings versatility and confidence
Duke Basketball’s social media team spent early August introducing Coach K’s final freshman class.On August 6, they introduced Paolo Banchero, the nation’s No. 2 prospect coming out of O’Dea High S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news