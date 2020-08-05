DevilsIllustrated - Anthony Freeman continues to build a strong bond with Duke

Anthony Freeman, who goes by Tre, was one of the first players from the class of 2021 to commit to Duke. The Northern Durham High product joined four others, committing to the Blue Devils over the course of seven days in late January.

It was a strong week for the Blue Devils’ coaching staff, landing two from local high schools, with Aaron Hall from Southern Durham, who was the first to offer his pledge, joining Freeman.

Freeman, a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker, is not shy about expressing his excitement for his future at Duke, and it’s that very enthusiasm that is infectious throughout the rest of his fellow commits.

The rising senior is naturally a positive person, and he’s relying on that to help him navigate all the challenges ahead regarding football, school and COVID-19. Freeman has been fortunate in that his offseason training and preparations for a senior season has not been derailed all that much.

“It has gone good for me,” Freeman said in reference to his offseason. “I’ve gotten to work on a lot of weak areas of my game. With the gyms being closed that really didn’t effect me that much because I have weights in my garage that I have been using.”

The good news for most athletes is that even though in-person training is either limited or prohibited altogether, virtual guidance and coach instruction is available.

As far as areas he’s looking to improve goes, it’s all about movement and speed. Freeman has been in a position to work with a specialty coach, which has helped his game move forward.

“I would say lateral movement and being able to get to my top speed in few steps,” he said when asked what he was working to improve. “I’ve just been doing drills that help with lateral movement and having it apply to real game situations. And I’ve been working with a speed coach everyday, too.”