Amile Jefferson is leaving Duke’s coaching staff.

Jefferson is reportedly close to joining the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach, sources confirmed to Devils Illustrated. Travis Banham of 247Sports first reported the news.

The former Duke forward has been a member of Duke’s coaching staff for two seasons, serving as director of player development in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season (2021-22), and then being elevated to a full-time bench role and traveling recruiter for Jon Scheyer’s first season (2022-23).

Jefferson, who turned 30 last month, was signed by the Celtics in Dec. 2020 and waived two weeks later, which was near the end of his playing career.

He played five seasons at Duke, including as a starter for the bulk of Duke’s last national championship team in 2015. Jefferson averaged 6.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game that season, and played in a program-record 150 games spanning five seasons.

A right foot fracture cost Jefferson his first crack at a senior season in 2015-16, and he returned the following season and averaged 10.9 points and 8.8 rebounds for a team that won the ACC championship.

Duke's remaining assistant coaches are Chris Carrawell and Jai Lucas. Mike Schrage rejoined the staff last season as special assistant to the head coach.