DevilsIllustrated - Almarion Crim announces pledge to Blue Devils

Duke football has struck again, as the Blue Devils’ staff has been quite successful during the quarantined version of prospect recruitment.

Adamsville (Ala.) Minor class of 2021 offensive lineman Almarion Crim announced his decision to join the Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon.

After thanking many that helped him achieve his dream of playing college football, Crim made his announcement with a simple, “I will be committing to Duke University.”

The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder has seen his stock rise after a strong junior season.

Having not been ranked in the talent-rich state of Alabama prior to last season, Crim found his way into the state rankings in mid-May, cracking the top 50. The three-star lineman only stands to get better, as the upward trajectory of his abilities caught the attention of Duke and many other programs.

Others, such as Virginia Tech, tried to get into the mix in May with an offer, drawing guesswork commentary from many that the Hokies would certainly be the leader of pack. Assumptions of past notoriety didn’t take into account David Cutcliffe’s ability to connect with prospects.

Crim cut his list to 10 on June 1, which included, in addition to Duke, the likes of Louisville, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Southern Miss, Tulsa, Middle Tennessee State, Florida Atlantic, South Florida and South Alabama.