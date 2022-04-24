AJ Griffin heading to NBA

AJ Griffin is headed to the NBA draft as a projected lottery pick after one season at Duke .

Griffin’s season averages – 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds – hardly tell the full story of the 6-6, 222-pounder’s lone college season.

Griffin came to Duke having barely played in his last two seasons of high school basketball because of knee and ankle injuries. He suffered a knee injury during a preseason practice that stalled his preparedness for the season – Griffin didn’t miss any games because of it, but only played a combined 83 minutes in Duke’s first eight games, most of those minutes coming in blowouts.

"I know a lot of kids grow up dreaming they could wear that Duke uniform and play in Cameron Indoor Stadium," said Griffin. "I was one of those kids growing up, and I am so grateful I had that opportunity. As I declare for the 2022 NBA Draft, I am filled with gratitude. It was an honor to play for Duke and represent The Brotherhood."

As he worked his way back into form, Griffin’s role and minutes increased – he scored 19 points against South Carolina State in Duke’s first game after a two-week break in December, and then had 22 in road wins at Wake Forest and Louisville in January.

His 27-point performance in Duke’s 20-point win at UNC was his highwater mark of the season, torching the Tar Heels in Duke’s most-complete regular-season performance.

Griffin had a bit of hit-or-miss to the last two months of his season – he had single-digit scoring performances against UNC in the last two matchups, plus a 2-point outing against Virginia in a home loss.

Griffin came to Duke as the No. 17 player in the class – though his injury history made him a difficult prospect to rank and project.