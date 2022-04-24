 DevilsIllustrated - AJ Griffin heading to NBA
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-24 13:51:27 -0500') }} basketball Edit

AJ Griffin heading to NBA

Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

Duke freshman expected to be lottery pick after finding groove with Blue Devils

AJ Griffin celebrates during Duke's win against Texas Tech.
AJ Griffin celebrates during Duke's win against Texas Tech. (Kelley L. Cox/USA Today Sports Images)

AJ Griffin is headed to the NBA draft as a projected lottery pick after one season at Duke.

The freshman wing announced Sunday afternoon that he’s entering the NBA draft.

Griffin’s season averages – 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds – hardly tell the full story of the 6-6, 222-pounder’s lone college season.

Griffin came to Duke having barely played in his last two seasons of high school basketball because of knee and ankle injuries. He suffered a knee injury during a preseason practice that stalled his preparedness for the season – Griffin didn’t miss any games because of it, but only played a combined 83 minutes in Duke’s first eight games, most of those minutes coming in blowouts.

"I know a lot of kids grow up dreaming they could wear that Duke uniform and play in Cameron Indoor Stadium," said Griffin. "I was one of those kids growing up, and I am so grateful I had that opportunity. As I declare for the 2022 NBA Draft, I am filled with gratitude. It was an honor to play for Duke and represent The Brotherhood."

As he worked his way back into form, Griffin’s role and minutes increased – he scored 19 points against South Carolina State in Duke’s first game after a two-week break in December, and then had 22 in road wins at Wake Forest and Louisville in January.

His 27-point performance in Duke’s 20-point win at UNC was his highwater mark of the season, torching the Tar Heels in Duke’s most-complete regular-season performance.

Griffin had a bit of hit-or-miss to the last two months of his season – he had single-digit scoring performances against UNC in the last two matchups, plus a 2-point outing against Virginia in a home loss.

Griffin came to Duke as the No. 17 player in the class – though his injury history made him a difficult prospect to rank and project.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}