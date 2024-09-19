Across the Beat: Getting to know Middle Tennessee

The last time — and only time — Duke and Middle Tennessee played a football game against each other, Quentin Harris threw more touchdowns (four) than incompletions (three), and one of those scores went to Eli Pancol.

So, at least there’s something constant in this matchup.

That was 2019, a 41-18 win by Duke, also in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The Blue Devils are headed back there for a Saturday afternoon game, looking to complete an unbeaten non-conference slate for the first time since the previous season (excluding the COVID-disrupted 2020 season).

To get to know more about Middle Tennessee, we’ve enlisted the help of Shayne Pickering, recruiting and team insider with Go Middle on the Rivals network.

Here is our five-part Q&A:

1. I like to start these with a simple vibe check. After a couple of lopsided scores in the last two weeks, how are things around the Middle Tennessee program?

Answer: Overall, the vibes are still positive. The start of the season was expected to be rough, but last week was definitely a wake-up call to the players and the team will look to come out better this week.

2. Giving up 878 passing yards in the last two weeks is a huge number — what’s gone wrong in the secondary and how correctable is it?

Answer: Injuries and not being able to tackle in space. Starting corners Tyrell Raby and De'Arre McDonald have missed time and we will see how much, if any, playing time they get this week.

Tackling in space has been absolutely awful with the backups and that will be something that has to be cleaned up. It's more so letting smaller gains become massive gains due to this. Duke could hit some deep shots as the defensive front goes from a base 4-3 to a 3-4 and just doesn't have the size to consistently generate a pass rush against better offensive lines outside the nose tackle.

3. On the other side, 86 rushing yards in the last two games is a paltry number. Is that more indicative of a talent disparity or players adjusting to a new scheme?

Answer: Ole Miss was expected but not being able to run against Western Kentucky and Tennessee Tech were not the best looks. With two important running backs likely out, the offensive line will finally have to begin opening up running lanes in between the tackles.

4. We should talk about something positive … 456 passing yards last week against Western Kentucky is impressive. What clicked for quarterback Nicholas Vattiato?

Answer: An opened-up playbook that allowed him to push the ball down the field. Omari Kelly can get behind anyone in the country and implementing the deep ball now has put the offense in positions to capitalize, whether that was against Western or Ole Miss.

5. These typically end with an overarching, state-of-the-program type of question. I’m sure Derek Mason will be afforded some time in building a program — what has to happen for Middle Tennessee to consider this season a successful first year for him?

Answer: With a practical complete overhaul, Year One was always going to be a building year. The schedule gets significantly easier after Memphis next week, and that's when the team needs to perform. A successful year would be winning the games in conference play that they should and fighting for a bowl bid.