Miami, it seems, was not the ready-made powerhouse some people (*looks in mirror*) thought it to be when Mario Cristobal left Oregon to come home.

The Hurricanes are 3-3 and while losing at Texas A&M and to UNC are hardly catastrophic losses, the middle game in that three-game slide – a 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee – will be a blemish no matter what happens in the second half of the season.

Miami’s 47-10 win against Duke last season spelled the end of David Cutcliffe’s tenure as coach, and we know how different of a team the Blue Devils are this season.

To get to know more about the Hurricanes, we’ve enlisted the help of Marcus Benjamin, publisher of Canes County on the Rivals network.

Here is our five-part Q&A:

1. I like to start these with a simple vibe check so … where exactly is Miami in Year One of Mario Cristobal?

Answer: Well, you are what your record says you are and at 3-3, Miami is an average team. The Hurricanes have perhaps underachieved because of the loss to Middle Tennessee which is still a tough one to swallow, but there are still questions as to how good (or bad) this team is.

Miami has yet to put together a complete game. At times the defense looked great (Virginia Tech, Texas A&M), and other times atrocious (Middle Tennessee). The running game looked great for the first few games but has become invisible in the last two.

Miami came into last week as the least penalized team in the ACC and ended the game committing 17 penalties. Week after week it seems they just can't put it all together.

Cristobal learned that there are depth issues that he is looking to resolve in recruiting and with the transfer portal in years to come. But this year is a clear indication that this is a rebuild and the Canes are a long ways away from bringing 'the U' back.