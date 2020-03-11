GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ACC has announced changes to the remainder of the conference tournament.

Fans, outside of student athlete guests will not be permitted to attend the ACC Tournament, effective Thursday, March 12.

“In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament. After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.”

The ACC’s decision comes just hours after the NCAA announced its plans to close off March Madness to fans, allowing only “essential staff and limited family” to attend.

No. 4 seed Duke will play No. 5 seed NC State on Thursday at 2:30 p.m in the quarterfinals. The game will air on ESPN.