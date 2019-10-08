News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-08 10:24:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

ACC Operation Basketball: Jack White talks freshmen, balance

Jack White met with the media during ACC Operation Basketball in Charlotte on Tuesday.
Jack White met with the media during ACC Operation Basketball in Charlotte on Tuesday. (Associated Press)
Brian McLawhorn • DevilsIllustrated
@BrianRIVALS
Publisher

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — College basketball practices are in full swing, and on Tuesday, the ACC held its annual media day in Charlotte. Duke senior Jack White was among those representing the Blue Devils...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}