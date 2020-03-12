GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has officially announced the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament is canceled.

With the conference quarterfinals set to take place Thursday, and less than 24 hours after making the decision to proceed with the Tournament without fans, commissioner John Swofford followed in the path of other Power 5 conferences and canceled the event.

The decision came just 14 minutes before the scheduled tipoff for the day’s opening game, a matchup between No. 1 seed Florida State and No. 8 seed Clemson. As a result of the cancelation, the ACC bylaws state that the league’s regular season champion will be awarded the Tournament championship as well.

“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament,” the league said in a statement. “For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”