You’re only a few days away from being able to plan some weekends in the fall.

The ACC’s football schedule will be released Monday night. While Duke is still a few weeks away from beginning spring practices, the Blue Devils’ 2023 season takes shape with the announcement.

It’s a season in which Mike Elko and the Blue Devils will try to continue ascending in the ACC after a 9-4 season and Military Bowl championship in his first year as head coach.

Monday’s announcement — slated to be made on ACC Network in a show that begins at 7 p.m. — will be dates of next season’s games.

Let’s get some reminders out of the way before then:

- This is the first of four seasons under the 3-5-5 scheduling model, which the ACC announced last summer. It means that each team will have three permanent opponents, while playing the other 10 teams twice in the next four seasons (once at home, once on the road).

There could be more seasons under the 3-5-5 model; it was just announced in a four-year cycle.

- Duke’s three permanent opponents are the in-state teams: UNC, N.C. State and Wake Forest. The Blue Devils have been playing UNC and Wake Forest every season but have only played the Wolfpack four times since 2004.

Now they’ll play N.C. State for at least four straight seasons.

- Last season was the final one for the ACC’s Atlantic and Coastal divisions. Pour some out for #CoastalChaos and … well, Clemson and Florida State’s dominance kept #AtlanticAnarchy from ever getting off the runway.

The ACC championship game will be between the two teams atop the 14-team standings, played Dec. 2 in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.