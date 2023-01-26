A refresher on Duke’s football schedule
Blue Devils will face tougher ACC slate in Year Two under Mike Elko, with dates to be announced Monday
You’re only a few days away from being able to plan some weekends in the fall.
The ACC’s football schedule will be released Monday night. While Duke is still a few weeks away from beginning spring practices, the Blue Devils’ 2023 season takes shape with the announcement.
It’s a season in which Mike Elko and the Blue Devils will try to continue ascending in the ACC after a 9-4 season and Military Bowl championship in his first year as head coach.
Monday’s announcement — slated to be made on ACC Network in a show that begins at 7 p.m. — will be dates of next season’s games.
Let’s get some reminders out of the way before then:
- This is the first of four seasons under the 3-5-5 scheduling model, which the ACC announced last summer. It means that each team will have three permanent opponents, while playing the other 10 teams twice in the next four seasons (once at home, once on the road).
There could be more seasons under the 3-5-5 model; it was just announced in a four-year cycle.
- Duke’s three permanent opponents are the in-state teams: UNC, N.C. State and Wake Forest. The Blue Devils have been playing UNC and Wake Forest every season but have only played the Wolfpack four times since 2004.
Now they’ll play N.C. State for at least four straight seasons.
- Last season was the final one for the ACC’s Atlantic and Coastal divisions. Pour some out for #CoastalChaos and … well, Clemson and Florida State’s dominance kept #AtlanticAnarchy from ever getting off the runway.
The ACC championship game will be between the two teams atop the 14-team standings, played Dec. 2 in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.
- Duke’s home ACC games this season will be against: Clemson, N.C. State, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.
Those teams account for the last eight ACC championships, which is a dry attempt at humor because Clemson has won seven of eight and Pitt won it in 2021. Last season, these four teams combined to go 36-17.
- Duke’s road ACC games this season will be against: FSU, Louisville, UNC and Virginia.
That’s two teams Duke has never beaten (21 meetings with FSU, three with Louisville) and two of Duke’s most-common all-time opponents (109 against UNC, 74 against Virginia). The Cavaliers are the only ACC team on Duke’s schedule that didn’t reach a bowl game last season.
Also: Prepare yourselves now for the offseason/preseason hype machines that are FSU and UNC. They’re already perennial candidates, and now each has a quarterback who’s bound to land on all of the Heisman favorite lists (plus, the Seminoles did strong work in the transfer portal).
- Duke’s non-conference opponents are Notre Dame, Northwestern, Connecticut and Lafayette.
The Notre Dame game is Sept. 30, and maybe there’s a bit of fortune involved for the Blue Devils with it coming a week after the Irish plays Ohio State. Duke also has the benefit of familiarity with Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, who’s been Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman for the last five seasons.
Duke edged out Northwestern last year, the first of the Wildcats’ 11 straight losses. Connecticut’s one-year turnaround under coach Jim Mora was, on some levels, as impressive as Duke’s under Elko.
Lafayette is the FCS game; Duke has won its last 11 FCS games by at least four touchdowns.