Blue Devils open spring football with eye toward turning page into new season

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard is returning with most of the offense around him. (Sam Navorro/USA Today Sports Images)

Let’s get the disclaimer out of the way first: Spring football practices both provide glimpses into the future and eye candy for developments that are going to be rendered null and void by the second week of August. Duke opened spring practice on Friday morning, the first of 15 practices for the Blue Devils as they turn the page on last year’s nine-win campaign. The Blue Devils return an abundance of experience and contributors from last season’s surprise run, which netted first-year coach Mike Elko the ACC’s coach of the year award. In that regard, think of this spring more as a continuation of the foundation that started being laid a year ago. “When you come out for spring practice there is just so much excitement,” Elko said on Friday. “Excitement to get ready for next year to start the process of building this team and building the characteristics that this team needs to go out and be successful. “Kids are excited about where this program is going and the direction we're heading. Now everything is about elevation. Taking last year and building off of it as we go into spring ball.” There’s another disclaimer here, one dealing with timing; Duke’s spring game is April 22 and shortly after that, there’s another window for the transfer portal to open. That’ll be from May 1-15 and, while the shorter time frame suggests there won’t be as much movement, it’d be naïve to think rosters for any program will remain untouched. ********** Here are the five storylines I’m most interested in tracking during spring football:

Tyler Santucci is Duke's new defensive coordinator, coming over from Texas A&M. (Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics)

1. Defensive differences

The skinny: The biggest personnel change at Duke probably isn’t a new starter; it’s new defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci, who takes over for Robb Smith. Key figures: Santucci. … and perhaps Elko. Number to know: 26 — that’s how many turnovers Duke’s defense forced last season, tied for seventh-most in the country. Prediction: We’re not going to see much this spring that’s different in Duke’s defense and I’ve got a sense that’s going to be the case when games matter in the fall. If there is a difference, it’s bound to be subtle. Duke’s base defense will remain a 4-2-5, utilizing Brandon Johnson as the nickel after he had a breakout season. Some of the blitz packages are bound to be tweaked, but that’s going to happen whether the coordinator is new or not. But this is No. 1 to watch because, honestly, there’s so much returning for this team. Santucci is the only new assistant coach. Eighteen of 22 starters return between the offense and defense. Instead of last year at this time, when so much was unknown about the roster and strengths and weaknesses, there’s a bevy of known commodities.

Defensive end R.J. Oben, left, has been a two-year starter for the Blue Devils. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)

2. Edge pressure

The skinny: Duke had eight players record at least two sacks last season; only two of those players were defensive ends. The Blue Devils did some creative things to generate pressure last season; having to do so again isn’t out of the realm of possibility, but Duke’s defense would benefit from being able to rush quarterbacks without sending linebackers and/or defensive backs. Key figures: Defensive ends Vincent Anthony Jr., R.J. Oben, Ryan Smith, Anthony Nelson. Number to know: 7 — the total sacks for Duke’s defensive ends last season. Prediction: The likely candidates to make a developmental leap are last season’s starters, Anthony and Oben. Anthony was thrown into the fire as a freshman and struggled at times. The top priority for him in the past few months will remain the same through the summer; he’s got to add weight to his 6-6, 228-pound frame. Oben will be a third-year starter who’s generated pressure, but it’s rarely turned into sacks. Pro Football Focus credits him with 66 pressures over the past two seasons, but just nine of those translated to sacks. Nelson is a bit of an x-factor here. The Harvard grad transfer was making a large impact last season before suffering a leg injury against Virginia. He returned for the last five games, meaning Duke was 8-2 in games he played. Nobody is asking for All-ACC production from these guys; when you have tackles as strong as DeWayne Carter and Ja’Mion Franklin, they’re going to alleviate some things for the ends. But asking for improvement and more sacks is a natural next step.

Grayson Loftis is Duke's freshman quarterback who has already enrolled. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

3. The early enrollees

Duke linebacker Cam Dillon celebrates a sack against UCF in the Military Bowl. (Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports Images)

4. Up the middle

The skinny: Duke didn’t lose many players, but the two most-significant losses are in the middle of the defense. The Blue Devils will need to replace the production of middle linebacker Shaka Heyward and safety Darius Joiner. Key figures: Linebackers Cam Dillon, Tre Freeman, Nick Morris Jr., Jeremiah Hasley and Carter Wyatt; safeties Isaiah Fisher-Smith, Da’Quan Johnson, Terry Moore, Jaden Watkins, Kenzy Paul, Nathan Vail. … Plus Santucci, who’s also the linebackers coach, and safeties coach Lyle Hemphill. Number to know: 191 — how many tackles Joiner (97) and Heyward (94) combined to make last season. Prediction: Getting Dillon back might be this team’s biggest offseason addition. He’s a grad transfer from Columbia who worked his way through the depth chart last fall. He played the 10th-most snaps on the defense (460) and had the third-most run stops (25, both according to PFF). Dillon is the obvious pick to replace Heyward in the middle of the defense, but Freeman will get every opportunity to earn snaps. He played a season-high 51 snaps in the Military Bowl when Heyward was out. It’ll be interesting to see if Morris, Hasley or Wyatt earns their way into the rotation. Safety is a little cloudier. Johnson and Fisher-Smith played significantly more in 2021 than they did last season. Both are candidates to reemerge. As noted, Moore has moved to safety after playing as a freshman at running back. Watkins was a receiver when he redshirted last season. Moving players to the other side of the ball shows Duke is open to some unconventional solutions in replacing Joiner.

Jalon Calhoun was Duke's leading receiver last season. (Associated Press)

5. Offense just keeps rolling?