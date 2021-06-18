2023 Intro: Simeon Wilcher
June 15th is one of the most impactful days in the life of rising junior basketball prospects. It’s the first day that college coaches can initiate contact with them directly.There are tens of thou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news