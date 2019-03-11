The Atlantic Coast Conference announced postseason award winners Monday, with Zion Williamson sweeping the league Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors.

The Duke freshman finished the regular season averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, ranking second and third in the league, respectively. He also ranked fourth in the ACC in blocked shots with 1.85 per contest.

Williamson received 49 of 70 Player of the Year votes, beating out fellow teammate RJ Barrett, who received 16 votes.

The Duke duo finished one and two in both the Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year categories.

North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson, Virginia’s De’Andre and Kyle Guy joined Williamson and Barrett on the All-ACC First Team.

Duke freshmen Cam Reddish and Tre Jones were voted Honorable Mention.

Tre Jones also finished second in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter. Both Jones and Williamson earned a spot on the ACC All-Defensive Team.

Williamson, Barrett and Jones were each named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.