CHARLOTTE — Duke basketball received the gift its been waiting on for over three weeks - the announcement that Zion Williamson will return to the court.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski told the media last Saturday that he believed Williamson would return for tonight’s matchup with Syracuse.

“I think we’ll get Zion back for Thursday,” Krzyzewski said. “The way he looks right now, I think it’s just a matter of getting in game shape and going forward.”

The University athletics department confirmed his suspicions Thursday morning.

The freshman has not played since 34 seconds into Duke’s first matchup with North Carolina on Feb. 20.

Williamson was named ACC Player and Rookie of the Year on Monday, followed by the Sporting News National Player of the Year award.

Williamson is second in the ACC in scoring (21.6) and third in rebounding (8.8).