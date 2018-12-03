Zion Williamson talks about Duke's mentality out of Saturday's blowout win
Duke is fresh off a blowout victory of Stetson and in the midst of full preparation for exams. This week, the Blue Devils are set to face Hartford on Wednesday and Yale over the weekend before a 10...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news