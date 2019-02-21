DURHAM, N.C. — Duke lost national player of the year candidate Zion Williamson to a knee injury just 34 seconds into its loss to North Carolina on Wednesday.

On Duke’s first possession of the game, Williamson looked to make one of his trademark moves to the basket, but instead slipped near the free throw line and hit the floor in a near full split.

He immediately reached for his right knee, grimacing in pain.

Several moments later, he was helped up off the floor and he walked to the bench with a noticeable limp. In the process of his fall, Williamson’s left foot burst through his shoe, leaving the sole completely ripped away.

Despite Williamson’s obvious pain, it initially appeared as if he would be OK and simply get a replacement shoe. But not long after taking a seat on the bench, he headed to the locker room with head athletic trainer Jose Fonseca, never to return.

“It’s a mild knee sprain,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “The knee is stable. We don’t know how long he will be out.”

Though it is unknown how long Williamson will be out, Duke now must prepare as if he will not be back in the lineup anytime soon.

While that is not an ideal situation for the Blue Devils, who have been considered a favorite to contend for the national title, Krzyzewski and his staff now must go back to the drawing board and hash out a plan that can put Duke in the best position to win without its superstar freshman.

“We have to come up with a game plan based on Zion not playing and hopefully he will be back playing in the near future,” Krzyzewski added. “So that’s where we’re at.

“Obviously you lose a national player of the year candidate, there are gonna be gaps of what you have to do.

Williamson entered Wednesday’s game averaging 22.4 points per game overall, and an ACC leading 24.5 points in league games. He also ranked third in the ACC with 9.2 rebounds, first in steals with 2.25 and fifth in blocks with 1.92 per game.