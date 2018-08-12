Duke football held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday evening, and though there were plenty of inconsistencies on the football field, there were also a number of positives to take from it as well.

Offensively, Duke never truly lived up to expectations last season. Much of that was due to injuries and a wide receiver corp that never managed to put heavy pressure on opposing defenses.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who was one that seemingly played much of last season with nagging injuries, looked sharp in his decision making with the football and his ability to go through his checks and find open receivers. Though he certainly needs to continue polishing things up with his receivers, Jones appears to be very confident early in fall camp.

There’s still certainly a lot of room for growth from the Blue Devils wide receivers, and freshman Jake Bobo is one that seems poised to take advantage of that fact. Despite experienced depth at the position, it would not be surprising to see Bobo, who is 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, work his way up the depth chart as fall camp continues. While it’s still very early in fall camp, Bobo has already a high skill-set and one that has been consistent throughout the early days. All he did Saturday was make play after play. The freshman hauled in several passes that perhaps no one else on the squad can do, and each one resulted in huge reactions from his teammates. On at least two occasions, even the referees calling the scrimmage, who generally keep their thoughts to themselves, made comments about Bobo’s receptions. Simply put, everyone in the stadium took notice of Jake Bobo.

While there was certainly other noteworthy efforts offensively, there were also some things jumping out defensively.

One was just the overall talent level along the defensive line. Though that unit is young, there is a lot for the Duke coaching staff to be excited about. The decision to move Trevon McSwain, who was slated to start coming out of spring practice, to the offensive line was seemingly an easy one to make. As camp moves along, there will be a number of guys putting their hat in the mix for the starting spot alongside Edgar Cerenord and it should be a fun process to watch develop.

So far, Duke has remained healthy through fall camp, and if that continues, the Blue Devils figure to have a very competitive squad.

Following the scrimmage, David Cutcliffe spoke to the media about all of this and more.

On overall scrimmage

"We’ll probably see more plays, more individuals make big plays - both sides of the ball. More individuals that have ability to make a lot of plays. That was consistent throughout. The second thing was that our twos challenged our ones. We had our two offense going against our one defense, particularly late when we took out some of our starters, our two offense mounted a drive. Our two defense went out and at the start of the third quarter stopped the one offense in a three and out. I think that’s a good sign of where we want to be as a football team. The most concerning thing was efficiency level in regards to penalties, putting ourselves in some bad down and distance by not executing on offense, giving up a few too many explosives on defense - those are all deficiencies. Inefficient ways of playing football. I told them, ‘we can do a lot of great things as individuals, but if we’re not efficient as a team it’s always tough to win.

"It was a good first scrimmage and I’m really looking forward at what we can do to build off of this."

On Jake Bobo

"We’ll have to go day-by-day with a young one this far into practice, which is not very far. I do know that he is an individual that has a knack for making great plays. He’s done it in practice. He’s a very consistent football player in that regard. He has size, he’s got great hands.

"I thought he, and Marvin Hubbard, two freshmen - one a redshirt and one a true freshman - left a mark on the field today. I promise you their teammates noticed it. I’m anxious to continue churning this thing and see where guys like Jake Bobo end up."

On whether it’s a continuation of their effort in practice or them making first statement

"This is kind of what we’ve been seeing, particularly from Jake Bobo. When you’re a running back and you’re not in a bunch of live drills, it’s a little harder to see the guy that’s really going to take the edge, and break tackles. As you can tell, Marvin is not a big guy, but he’s actually a powerful runner. I was also really pleased with another freshman back, Mantaeo Durant, but we didn’t want to play Brittain (Brown) much tonight. Deon (Jackson) took advantage of that, but I thought our young people really took advantage of that."

On Collin Wareham

"Right now he’s definitely our No. 1. I think maybe one of the things, again, I’m looking at our ones, I’m looking at our twos. I thought AJ (Reed) kicked the ball very well. Early the only two misses were one was a bad snap and the other one was just a little bit of a delay on the hold and we got a bad kick off. Other than that he was perfect. So those two I kind of throw out the window. Once the scrimmage got started, Collin Wareham was what he’s been everyday. I think, knock on wood, he’s missed one kick all of camp."

On preparing early for Army

"Normally we would not work on a first game opponent this early, but they’re not normal, as everyone knows the offense that they run. So I’ve had our coaches in a break today because we had a long day before we came on the practice field and we did it one day last week while they were in school - we started putting our game plan in for Army. So we’re going to execute parts of that. We’re going to execute part of that in the kicking game. I think once you’ve done it once, when we finally get to later in camp where we’re in earnest preparing for them, it takes a little bit of the newness off of it, and particularly for defensively. We’re systematic - I’ve told y’all that before - with options, so we’re pretty veterans. I’m anxious to see how our players respond tomorrow night and watch that film and we will watch that one with them and then turn our attention back to Duke and trying to get ourselves ready for the rest of the season on Monday morning."

On Josh Blackwell moving ahead of Michael Carter II

"That’s a day-by-day circumstance. He had a great day yesterday, Josh did. Both of them have a lot of talent. I will say this, and Michael’s got to remember this, Michael is newer to the position. I love the competition - love it. Michael Carter is going to be playing somewhere for us and Josh Blackwell is going to be playing somewhere for us. I think we’ve got a combination of safeties that can show up in a lot of ways. I don’t think we had many people that got banged up tonight."

On who is stepping in for Trevon McSwain on the defensive line

"Axel Nyembwe and Derrick Tangelo - and Edgar Cerenord is the other starter - we wanted to throw a little extra pressure on those young folks that have a lot of talent. I was anxious to see how they responded when they got tired. I’m anxious again to see what Twazanga Mugala did, what our true freshmen Tahj Rice and Elijah Brown did. I saw Tahj make some plays. He’s a big, strong guy. A 345 pound guy that can move. So we’re banking on those guys stepping up, because I think Trevon, to this point, has gotten off to a great start (on the offensive line)."