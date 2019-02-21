Duke freshman Zion Williamson’s injury has been officially diagnosed as a Grade 1 right knee sprain. According to the Duke Athletics, Williamson is “progressing as expected” and is listed as day-to-day.

Williamson, who looked to make a move against UNC’s Luke Maye just 34 seconds into Wednesday’s contest, slipped just inside the top of the key and blew out of his left shoe. The slip and shoe malfunction left Williamson awkwardly falling to the floor resulting in the injury.

The Duke freshman walked off the floor under his own power, but after a brief stay on the Duke bench headed for the locker room for further evaluation. He never returned, and Duke ultimately lost North Carolina in the first of two meetings this season.

Williamson is currently second in the ACC in scoring at 21.6 points, third in rebounds at 8.8 per game, and ranks first in the league in steals at 2.2 per game and field goal percentage at .683.

Duke travels to Syracuse on Saturday for the second matchup with the Orange in the season series.