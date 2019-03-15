Williamson electrifies, leads Duke into semifinal round against UNC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When news broke that Zion Williamson would play in tonight’s matchup with Syracuse, no one questioned the impact his presence would have on his team, and the game in general.
The question was in what way would he influence the game. Would his mere presence in the lineup give Duke a lift? Would he just put up average numbers? How long would it take to get his legs under him?
Those are just a few of the comments and questions running across social media and through the microphones of all the experts.
Most felt Williamson would produce at a high level, and progress incrementally as Duke moved along through the weekend. If Duke got through Syracuse, we would likely see a better Williamson on Friday.
That was the general consensus.
But what no one ever anticipated was a historic performance for the ACC Player of the Year that would carry the Blue Devils to an 84-72 victory.
Williamson finished the night a perfect 13-of-13 from the floor, finishing with 29 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals, two assists and one block.
His only pitfall was his free throw shooting, where he made just 2-of-9. In typical Zion Williamson fashion - that’s what he focused on in the postgame press conference. Always the perfectionist, he thought about what he should have done better.
The notion of him putting together a “perfect performance” as one TV news reporter suggested, drew a laugh from the young freshman.
“I wouldn’t say perfect night,” he said. “Like I couldn’t really throw a tennis ball into the ocean with my free throws, so I don’t consider that perfect.”
Williamson wasted no time in making it known he was back and ready leave his mark on the game. It took just a minute and a half for him to score his first points, a layup off a Javin DeLaurier steal.
Thirty seconds later he was knocking a Buddy Boeheim pass out of the air and off to the races. His first dunk of the game. The fans inside the Spectrum Center erupted.
Just like that, it was clear Williamson had zero plans of easy back into anything.
By the time the game reached the 10 minute mark of the first half, Williamson already had 15 points, 5 rebounds and four steals. He had already electrified the crowd with three dunks, including a jaw-dropping alley-oop from RJ Barrett.
Williamson stripped Jalen Carey near mid-court, lifting the ball straight up in the air. Tre Jones got his hand on the ball long enough to rocket it to Barrett. It was undoubtedly a top three moment of the season.
At that moment, Duke looked like the Duke of old.
The Blue Devils continued their explosive showing, running their lead to as many as 17 points with 3:40 left in the opening half, up 32-15. The Orange appeared to be boys trying to play with men on the court in Harlem’s Rucker Park.
Then Duke came back down to Earth and Syracuse responded. By halftime, Syracuse had cut Duke’s lead to just six points, 34-28. The runaway victory was suddenly in jeopardy.
The Blue Devils almost looked bored. The energy level was on a fast decline, and Duke seemed content and proud of what it had accomplished through the first 17 minutes.
“We didn’t have the same energy that we had when we first came out,” Jones said. “We came out with a lot of energy, a lot of fire behind us knowing that we had Zion back. But, about three minutes left, I think it was, in the half, we let up a little bit thinking it would be easy.
“They were able to fight back into it like any team would in the ACC.”
The second half took the tone of the final three minutes of the first. Syracuse even tied the game with 13:02 on the clock.
Duke looked to be in real trouble. But the Orange was never able to get over the hump and regain the lead. They kept things interesting all the way to about the seven and half minute mark of the game, when they trailed by just five points, 60-55.
But that was the closest they would get. Duke took control and jumped on the backs of Jones and Barrett, who gave Williamson some much needed offensive help in the final half.
Jones, who failed to score in the first half, rattled off 15 second half points, and six assists, finishing his night with eight. Barrett scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, while Williamson added eight more in the second half.
It was all about being poised and responding to adversity - something Duke has faced plenty of over the course of the last few months.
“We were still able to pick it back up in the second half and get back to playing how we wanted to down the stretch,” Jones said. “We were able to execute, not turn the ball over and pull out the win.”
One of the biggest stats for Duke was its ability to force turnovers and convert them to points. The Orange turned the ball over 17 times, 14 coming off Duke steals. And the Blue Devils turned those into 27 points.
This is certainly an area Duke had struggled with during Williamson’s absence. The ability to force turnovers and create transition opportunities down during that time, and tonight it returned with a vengeance.
That fact was not lost on Jones or his teammates. And it did not take long into the game for them to realize the impact Williamson was going to have.
“In that first stretch in the first half, just the plays he was making. He was up there in passing lanes and we were able to knock it down in transition a few times when he was there to finish. Or there would be a little scramble in the middle and he would end up with it and then finish. It’s just plays like that that no one else is making.”
Duke now gets another opportunity at archival North Carolina in an ACC semifinal matchup. This time, its best player will be on the floor.
“It’s great to have him back for that game. He wasn’t there pretty much for both times we played them so far, so the coaches will be able to game plan tonight and get it to us tomorrow and we’ll know what to do.”