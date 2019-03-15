CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When news broke that Zion Williamson would play in tonight’s matchup with Syracuse, no one questioned the impact his presence would have on his team, and the game in general.

The question was in what way would he influence the game. Would his mere presence in the lineup give Duke a lift? Would he just put up average numbers? How long would it take to get his legs under him?

Those are just a few of the comments and questions running across social media and through the microphones of all the experts.

Most felt Williamson would produce at a high level, and progress incrementally as Duke moved along through the weekend. If Duke got through Syracuse, we would likely see a better Williamson on Friday.

That was the general consensus.

But what no one ever anticipated was a historic performance for the ACC Player of the Year that would carry the Blue Devils to an 84-72 victory.

Williamson finished the night a perfect 13-of-13 from the floor, finishing with 29 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals, two assists and one block.

His only pitfall was his free throw shooting, where he made just 2-of-9. In typical Zion Williamson fashion - that’s what he focused on in the postgame press conference. Always the perfectionist, he thought about what he should have done better.

The notion of him putting together a “perfect performance” as one TV news reporter suggested, drew a laugh from the young freshman.

“I wouldn’t say perfect night,” he said. “Like I couldn’t really throw a tennis ball into the ocean with my free throws, so I don’t consider that perfect.”

Williamson wasted no time in making it known he was back and ready leave his mark on the game. It took just a minute and a half for him to score his first points, a layup off a Javin DeLaurier steal.

Thirty seconds later he was knocking a Buddy Boeheim pass out of the air and off to the races. His first dunk of the game. The fans inside the Spectrum Center erupted.

Just like that, it was clear Williamson had zero plans of easy back into anything.

By the time the game reached the 10 minute mark of the first half, Williamson already had 15 points, 5 rebounds and four steals. He had already electrified the crowd with three dunks, including a jaw-dropping alley-oop from RJ Barrett.

Williamson stripped Jalen Carey near mid-court, lifting the ball straight up in the air. Tre Jones got his hand on the ball long enough to rocket it to Barrett. It was undoubtedly a top three moment of the season.

At that moment, Duke looked like the Duke of old.

The Blue Devils continued their explosive showing, running their lead to as many as 17 points with 3:40 left in the opening half, up 32-15. The Orange appeared to be boys trying to play with men on the court in Harlem’s Rucker Park.

Then Duke came back down to Earth and Syracuse responded. By halftime, Syracuse had cut Duke’s lead to just six points, 34-28. The runaway victory was suddenly in jeopardy.

The Blue Devils almost looked bored. The energy level was on a fast decline, and Duke seemed content and proud of what it had accomplished through the first 17 minutes.

“We didn’t have the same energy that we had when we first came out,” Jones said. “We came out with a lot of energy, a lot of fire behind us knowing that we had Zion back. But, about three minutes left, I think it was, in the half, we let up a little bit thinking it would be easy.

“They were able to fight back into it like any team would in the ACC.”