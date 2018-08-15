Duke basketball opened its Canada Tour with a 86-67 victory over Ryerson University behind a dominating performance from freshmen Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett.

The Blue Devils, who were without two of their highly touted freshmen, Tre Jones and Cam Reddish, showed some rust early, but leaned heavily on Barrett and Williamson to the right the ship. The duo combined for 63 of Duke’s points and 18 rebounds.

Williamson was a force from start to finish, showing off not only his ability to get to the basket but also his capability of shooting the basketball - a skill many believe to be his major deficiency. While the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder certainly has room for improvement in that category, he let it be known that opponents cannot discount his perimeter shot by connecting on 3-of-4 from long range.

Aside from his 29 points, the powerful forward also imposed his will on the glass, pulling down 13 rebounds. Seven of those boards came on the offensive glass, helping the Devils to 22 second chance points.

While Williamson was making his debut in a Duke uniform count, Barrett, the local Canadian star, had his share of impressive moments as well.

Though Barrett might have been pressing early in front of his hometown crowd, he managed to find a rhythm, showing off his offensive arsenal.

Barrett was not quite as efficient as Williamson early on, but he was explosive at times and graceful at others, leading to an outstanding opener of his own. He scored 34 points, and was effective moving the ball up the floor and creating opportunities for others.

With Jones out of the game, and sophomore Alex O’Connell having his time cut short due to an apparent eye injury, Barrett, along with Jordan Goldwire, took on primary ball-handling responsibilities.

The freshman certainly held his own in that regard, though, he did post five turnovers in his first action as a Blue Devil.

Considering the calendar still reads mid-August, and this team is dominated by youth, sloppy play and inconsistencies on the floor were certainly to be expected. We got a little of both, but there was also quite a bit to be excited about with the young talent.

That said, Duke’s key returners - most notably Marques Bolden - were nothing short of uninspiring - save Javin DeLaurier’s showing on the glass.

Duke entered this game down two key players and a starting lineup featuring two freshmen. If there ever was a time one would expect the upperclassmen to step up, Wednesday’s game would have been one of them.

Instead, Bolden showed no signs of increased productivity from last season. While Duke’s opponent, Ryerson University, was back-to-back national runner-ups in the Canadian nationals, the overall talent level is not even comparable. This represented an opportunity for Bolden to assert himself.

He did not.

In fact, he posted just three rebounds, while failing to score in 19 minutes of action.

DeLaurier seemingly took on more of a leadership role on the floor, serving as the Blue Devils’ most vocal presence. That aspect is absolutely crucial for this young team that doesn’t seem to feature that no-brainer choice for the overall leadership role.

As for on-court play, however, Duke needs that to match DeLaurier’s ability to lead vocally. He has to contribute on the glass and with an occasional basket. He provided 11 rebounds and eight points for the Blue Devils.

The counter argument to Bolden’s play is certainly that this is an August preseason game. But the fact is he is one of Duke’s most prominent upperclassmen and he certainly did not represent himself as such.

Though Duke’s four freshmen will be counted on to carry the load, this squad will need Bolden and DeLaurier to contribute on a nightly basis for it to reach its full potential.

The elder Blue Devils have two more opportunities on the Duke Canada Tour to show they can do that consistently.

In the meantime, the Baby Devils seem poised to put the team on their backs on this international trip.