What we learned from Duke's season opening victory
David Cutcliffe and his Duke football squad won their seventh straight season opener Friday night when the Blue Devils knocked off Army, 34-14.
The Blue Devils played with an edge and a purpose, and it was quite noticeable throughout based on the team’s physicality. Cutcliffe emphasized the importance of being physical leading up to the game with the Black Knights, even labeling it one of the most crucial keys to leaving with a victory.
His team responded in a big way, and set the tone early in the contest, forcing two Army fumbles on the very first two plays of the game.
Duke maintained that physicality from start to finish, and the result was a convincing victory.
Now that the game is behind us, and there’s been an opportunity to digest all that we saw, we take one more look back at what we learned before placing our full attention on this week’s tough road game at Northwestern.
Daniel Jones returns to form
Duke junior quarterback Daniel Jones battled through injuries last season - most of which were kept under the radar by the Blue Devils’ staff. With a healthy Jones now under center and prepared to lead this Duke team, there’s reason to be excited about what the Blue Devils can produce when the ball is in their hands.
From a total yardage standpoint, Duke’s 381 yards isn’t much to write home about. But when you take it into context of possessions (10), possession time (23:54) and yards per play (7.3), it’s easy to see the promise this unit has going forward.
Jones was extremely efficient with the football, connecting on 13-of-17 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown. The junior was patient with the football, went through his reads and delivered strikes all game long. And unlike last season, he didn’t simply live inside, dumping the ball off to running backs or hitting receivers on quick slants.
He aired it out, and found receivers downfield. Duke has been persistent in then intentions to stretch the field, and Jones and company lived up to it on Friday. Jones connected with Aaron Young for a 61-yard strike that came up just one yard shy of crossing into the end zone. He also hit Young for 25-yard score early in the fourth quarter.
Though Jones did not spread the ball around a lot - he connected with just five different players - he consistently found T.J. Rahming, who hauled in five passes for 44 yards and Young, who finished with four receptions and 114 yards. Johnathan Lloyd also got in the mix with two receptions for 32 yards.
All in all, Jones and his passing attack averaged 15.2 yards per completion.
Going forward, we should see Jones spread the ball around a little more.
Aaron Young provides big play potential
We’ve heard it since the preseason 2017. Duke will stretch the field. Aaron Young might be the best overall receiver on the team. We want to look for the deep ball. None of those things came to fruition last season, and consequently, skepticism has certainly been present. If Friday’s game is an indication of what is to come, however, Duke is ready to prove any doubters wrong - as is Aaron Young.
And if Aaron Young is proving everyone wrong that he can, in fact, be Duke’s best receiver, then the questions of whether Duke will stretch the field and go deep will be answered as well.
Young was a force for Duke on Friday, showing speed while also allowing his size to create problems for opposing defenders.
His 114 yards on four receptions helped him in making the first step toward proving he can be the guy for Duke. And if the Blue Devils hope to reach their ultimate potential, Young has to be consistent and show up as a threat every single time Duke takes the field.
Saturday’s game against Northwestern will give him an opportunity to prove himself against much better talent. So, was Friday’s performance a one-off against a lesser opponent, or is it a glimpse of what is to come this season?
He’ll have his opportunity to lead us to the answer this Saturday.
Secondary questions
Let’s face it, not many expected Army to put the ball in the air 21 times on Friday. Duke certainly didn’t. A lot of that, however, was circumstantial. The Black Knights were down 17 and Duke’s defense was not giving up big plays on the ground and time was not on their side. They really had no choice. They had to try to move the football through the air.
And they did.
Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins, Jr., matched Jones’ 197 yards and also found the end zone one time. And while Duke wasn’t giving up explosives in the ground game, they were in the passing game. Army converted passes of 12, 18, 19, 28, 29, 32, and 45 yards.
Needless to say, Duke’s secondary didn’t really perform at the highest of levels.
While it’s understandable for Duke, or any team for that matter, to be caught off guard by Army throwing the football, at some point, particularly considering circumstances, a secondary should be a bit more alert for the pass. Duke didn’t seem to be and it was torched as a result.
Yes, Army’s quarterback this season is a better passer than last season’s, but make no mistake about it, Hopkins, Jr., is no threat to be lauded as one of college football’s threats in the passing game.
Next week’s opponent, quarterback Clayton Thorson, at Northwestern is, though. And if Duke’s secondary is not more prepared and on its toes, Saturday could prove to be a very long day for the Blue Devils’ secondary.
Duke’s Fourth Quarter Response
Duke’s defense was strong for most of the game, including the secondary that fell apart in the third quarter. The Blue Devils ability to contain Army’s ground attack and hold them to 168 yards is remarkable.
We should not understate that achievement. It’s not easy slowing down a triple option, regardless the talent level opposite of you. Duke did just that, allowing just 3.6 yards per rush.
As mentioned above, Duke’s defensive breakdown came against the pass. The majority of those yards (108) through the air came in the third quarter alone. To that point, the secondary had not been exposed.
Duke ultimately gave up 14 points in the third quarter, but it held strong and answered every time the Black Knights threatened to make this game interesting. Duke showed incredible mental toughness to keep Army at bay and prevent them from making any kind of legitimate comeback bid.
This was particularly true in the court quarter. After Duke scored early in the fourth quarter to jump ahead 31-14, Army appeared poised to answer again and put points on the board. They put together a lengthy, 14-play, 9:28 drive, but it was all for naught. Duke’s defense, despite being on the field for the long drive, stayed focused and forced a field goal, in which Ben Humphreys blocked and Dylan Singleton returned for 33 yards deep into Army territory.
The Blue Devils could have easily folded and given in to mental challenges on such a long drive, but they did not. That was perhaps one of the most impressive efforts of the game - simply because they not only had to overcome the physical wear of being on the field for almost 10 minutes, but also the mental wear of that and the fact Army was methodically moving the football.
Duke’s offense took the opportunity and put three more points on the board before the defense forced an Army three in out, without allowing another yard of offense.
One could argue that Army had no shot at that point, but the fact Duke responded to the long drive earlier in the quarter, and prevented the Black Knights from putting more points on the board speaks volumes to this team’s mindset.
Again, this is just one game, and Duke will need to continue that trend if it hopes to stave off better teams, but overall it’s a positive start for the Blue Devils.