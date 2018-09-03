David Cutcliffe and his Duke football squad won their seventh straight season opener Friday night when the Blue Devils knocked off Army, 34-14.

The Blue Devils played with an edge and a purpose, and it was quite noticeable throughout based on the team’s physicality. Cutcliffe emphasized the importance of being physical leading up to the game with the Black Knights, even labeling it one of the most crucial keys to leaving with a victory.

His team responded in a big way, and set the tone early in the contest, forcing two Army fumbles on the very first two plays of the game.

Duke maintained that physicality from start to finish, and the result was a convincing victory.

Now that the game is behind us, and there’s been an opportunity to digest all that we saw, we take one more look back at what we learned before placing our full attention on this week’s tough road game at Northwestern.

Daniel Jones returns to form

Duke junior quarterback Daniel Jones battled through injuries last season - most of which were kept under the radar by the Blue Devils’ staff. With a healthy Jones now under center and prepared to lead this Duke team, there’s reason to be excited about what the Blue Devils can produce when the ball is in their hands.

From a total yardage standpoint, Duke’s 381 yards isn’t much to write home about. But when you take it into context of possessions (10), possession time (23:54) and yards per play (7.3), it’s easy to see the promise this unit has going forward.

Jones was extremely efficient with the football, connecting on 13-of-17 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown. The junior was patient with the football, went through his reads and delivered strikes all game long. And unlike last season, he didn’t simply live inside, dumping the ball off to running backs or hitting receivers on quick slants.

He aired it out, and found receivers downfield. Duke has been persistent in then intentions to stretch the field, and Jones and company lived up to it on Friday. Jones connected with Aaron Young for a 61-yard strike that came up just one yard shy of crossing into the end zone. He also hit Young for 25-yard score early in the fourth quarter.

Though Jones did not spread the ball around a lot - he connected with just five different players - he consistently found T.J. Rahming, who hauled in five passes for 44 yards and Young, who finished with four receptions and 114 yards. Johnathan Lloyd also got in the mix with two receptions for 32 yards.

All in all, Jones and his passing attack averaged 15.2 yards per completion.

Going forward, we should see Jones spread the ball around a little more.

Aaron Young provides big play potential

We’ve heard it since the preseason 2017. Duke will stretch the field. Aaron Young might be the best overall receiver on the team. We want to look for the deep ball. None of those things came to fruition last season, and consequently, skepticism has certainly been present. If Friday’s game is an indication of what is to come, however, Duke is ready to prove any doubters wrong - as is Aaron Young.

And if Aaron Young is proving everyone wrong that he can, in fact, be Duke’s best receiver, then the questions of whether Duke will stretch the field and go deep will be answered as well.

Young was a force for Duke on Friday, showing speed while also allowing his size to create problems for opposing defenders.

His 114 yards on four receptions helped him in making the first step toward proving he can be the guy for Duke. And if the Blue Devils hope to reach their ultimate potential, Young has to be consistent and show up as a threat every single time Duke takes the field.

Saturday’s game against Northwestern will give him an opportunity to prove himself against much better talent. So, was Friday’s performance a one-off against a lesser opponent, or is it a glimpse of what is to come this season?

He’ll have his opportunity to lead us to the answer this Saturday.