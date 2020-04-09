What-if's abound, this Duke team had the make-up of a champion
Most of the nation is closing in on a full month of quarantine or “stay-at-home” orders in the midst of the worldwide pandemic we’ve come to know as COVID-19.With no sports, there often seems to be...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news