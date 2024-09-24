Advertisement
Published Sep 24, 2024
Watch/listen: New episode of Big J & Little J Show
circle avatar
Conor O'Neill  •  DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@ConorONeill_DI
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Jordan Mann and Conor O'Neill break down Duke's win over Middle Tennessee, how valuable late-game reps were for some young Blue Devils, and look forward to this weekend's big matchup against North Carolina.

Advertisement
Advertisement