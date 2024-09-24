Watch/listen: New episode of Big J & Little J Show

Jordan Mann and Conor O'Neill break down Duke's win over Middle Tennessee, how valuable late-game reps were for some young Blue Devils, and look forward to this weekend's big matchup against North Carolina.
Jordan Mann and Conor O'Neill break down Duke's win over Middle Tennessee, how valuable late-game reps were for some young Blue Devils, and look forward to this weekend's big matchup against North Carolina.
The Big J & Little J Show is back with a breakdown of Duke's game against UConn and a preview for this week's game
Duke's breakout receiver on Saturday night put it all together after emerging during fall camp
Going into detail on how each Duke defensive player fared in Saturday night's win over UConn
Dive into the analysis of how each player on Duke's offense performed against UConn
Blue Devils kick into gear in time to beat UConn, go to 3-0
The Big J & Little J Show is back with a breakdown of Duke's game against UConn and a preview for this week's game
Duke's breakout receiver on Saturday night put it all together after emerging during fall camp
Going into detail on how each Duke defensive player fared in Saturday night's win over UConn