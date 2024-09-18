Advertisement
Published Sep 18, 2024
Watch/listen: New episode of Big J & Little J Show
circle avatar
Conor O'Neill  •  DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@ConorONeill_DI
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Conor O'Neill and Jordan Mann break down Duke's 26-21 win over Connecticut, Duke's obsession with the number 26, PFF grades from the Blue Devils' win and this week's game at Middle Tennessee.

Advertisement
Advertisement