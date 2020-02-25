WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Duke dropped its second road game in a row Tuesday, falling to Wake Forest, 113-101 in double overtime.

The loss is yet another head-scratcher for the Blue Devils, as they blew a 12-point second half lead, and allowed Wake Forest to become the aggressor. The loss comes as a bit of surprise after the Blue Devils’ explosive response to their loss against NC State.

Virginia Tech caught the anger Duke possessed from the loss, and most believed that would extend into tonight’s matchup with Wake Forest.

Unfortunately for Duke, it did not. Instead, head coach Mike Krzyzewski chalked up his team’s performance to their youth and continued process of learning how to play at this level.

“I’m disappointed in our group,” he said. “I didn’t think we came the way we should’ve and the way we practiced. We showed our youth so much. Tre’s (Jones) the veteran. We’re young. Twenty-eight games now - you’d think we’d be older.”

Krzyzewski’s frustration extends to many levels, most notably turnovers at the end of regulation and his team’s inability to stay away from fouls.

As far as turnovers go, Duke handed the ball over three times in the final 56 seconds. With 1:21 to go in the game, the Blue Devils led by nine points, and seemingly had control of the game. Just 10 seconds later, though, Olivier Sarr, scored at the rim and drew a foul. He completed the 3-point play and cut Duke’s lead to six, 78-72.

That’s when the wheels began to fall off for Duke. The Blue Devils had to hold on for just 56 more seconds when Wendell Moore turned the ball over for the fifth time in the game, resulting in a Wake Forest layup.

In the span of 28 seconds, Duke’s lead had dwindled from nine points to four. Cassius Stanley made 1-of-2 free throw attempts with 44 seconds remaining, but Wake remained aggressive and quickly cut the Duke lead to three.

In the final 23 seconds, the Blue Devils turned it over twice - once from Jordan Goldwire and another from Jones.

“At the end of the game, we just gave the ball up,” Krzyzewski said. “There’s no excuse for the two turnovers we had. We should’v been stronger with the ball. And they took advantage.

“We just turned over the first one at half court - there was no trap. We had two timeouts left. Tre’s got to have the ball in that situation.”