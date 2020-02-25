Wake Forest shocks Duke in double overtime
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Duke dropped its second road game in a row Tuesday, falling to Wake Forest, 113-101 in double overtime.
The loss is yet another head-scratcher for the Blue Devils, as they blew a 12-point second half lead, and allowed Wake Forest to become the aggressor. The loss comes as a bit of surprise after the Blue Devils’ explosive response to their loss against NC State.
Virginia Tech caught the anger Duke possessed from the loss, and most believed that would extend into tonight’s matchup with Wake Forest.
Unfortunately for Duke, it did not. Instead, head coach Mike Krzyzewski chalked up his team’s performance to their youth and continued process of learning how to play at this level.
“I’m disappointed in our group,” he said. “I didn’t think we came the way we should’ve and the way we practiced. We showed our youth so much. Tre’s (Jones) the veteran. We’re young. Twenty-eight games now - you’d think we’d be older.”
Krzyzewski’s frustration extends to many levels, most notably turnovers at the end of regulation and his team’s inability to stay away from fouls.
As far as turnovers go, Duke handed the ball over three times in the final 56 seconds. With 1:21 to go in the game, the Blue Devils led by nine points, and seemingly had control of the game. Just 10 seconds later, though, Olivier Sarr, scored at the rim and drew a foul. He completed the 3-point play and cut Duke’s lead to six, 78-72.
That’s when the wheels began to fall off for Duke. The Blue Devils had to hold on for just 56 more seconds when Wendell Moore turned the ball over for the fifth time in the game, resulting in a Wake Forest layup.
In the span of 28 seconds, Duke’s lead had dwindled from nine points to four. Cassius Stanley made 1-of-2 free throw attempts with 44 seconds remaining, but Wake remained aggressive and quickly cut the Duke lead to three.
In the final 23 seconds, the Blue Devils turned it over twice - once from Jordan Goldwire and another from Jones.
“At the end of the game, we just gave the ball up,” Krzyzewski said. “There’s no excuse for the two turnovers we had. We should’v been stronger with the ball. And they took advantage.
“We just turned over the first one at half court - there was no trap. We had two timeouts left. Tre’s got to have the ball in that situation.”
While the turnovers cost Duke in the final moments of regulation, the fouls hurt all night long.
Duke was whistled for 34 fouls, resulting in 50 free throw attempts for Wake Forest. Nearly half of those calls came against Duke’s post players.
Vernon Carey, who finished the game with 10 points and seven rebounds, was the first to foul out with 3:49 to go in the game. The Demon Deacons were adamant about bring the game to Duke’s bigs, and they did exactly that.
Olivier, Wake’s primary big, was more than a handful, finishing the game with 25 points, 11 of which came at the free throw line. He drew 10 fouls on the night.
Javin DeLaurier followed Carey to the bench just 21 seconds into the first overtime. He had five fouls and nothing else on the stat sheet.
Justin Robinson, who had played the best game of his career to that point, was the next to go out with 46 seconds left in the first overtime period. Robinson had been Duke’s spark most of the game, playing nearly 15 minutes and registering six points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
The fouls on these three ultimately changed the outcome.
“We had 15 fouls by our three big guys,” Krzyzewski added. “So, obviously our post defense was not very good. You can’t keep putting them on the line. Those 15 fouls got them into the bonus quicker.”
In what seems to be a broken record this season, Duke got off to another slow start, falling behind the ACC’s second to last placed team by as many as six points fewer than seven minutes in to the game.
Duke was atrocious from the floor early on, shooting 3-of-10 by the time Wake Forest jumped out to its six point lead.
From that point, Duke sputtered its way through the first 14 minutes of the half, falling behind by as many as 12 points with 6:10 to go before the break. It was at that point Krzyzewski turned to Robinson for a spark.
And he brought it almost immediately. Fifteen seconds later he picked up his first steal and soon after registered an assist. Duke would go on to outscore Wake 19-7 the rest of the way, tying the game up at 39 by the time the buzzer sounded.
Duke appeared to be out of its funk and back in control. In fact, they dominated almost the entire second half. Then the youth bug bit them.
“Really, Justin Robinson saved us,” Krzyzewski said. “Otherwise we should’ve been down 10 or 15 points (at halftime).
“Second half, we played defense and didn’t foul. And we got a 10, 12 point lead and then we started fouling again. That (lead) got down into the single digits.”
From there, Duke couldn’t hold off the Demon Deacons and finish the job. Instead, they found themselves fighting to stay alive at the end of the first overtime. Duke trailed the entire period before Jones converted two free throws that sent the game to a second overtime.
Duke didn’t show up at all in that final session, being outscored 16-4.
“We didn’t make the right plays at the end, and let them back into it,” Jones said. “It was back and forth from there. Double overtime they got the lead and put us away.”
Wendell Moore led Duke with 25 points, while Jones added 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
Wake’s Brandon Childress scored 13 of his 17 points in the overtime periods.