DURHAM, N.C. — Duke football hoped to open the ACC schedule Saturday with a fifth straight victory and statement making win over Virginia Tech. Instead, they had flashbacks of a year ago, losing its fifth game by a wide margin at 31-14.

Much like last season, the Blue Devils entered their fifth game of the season convincingly undefeated and left them wondering where things went wrong.

“Virginia Tech did a good job defensively," head coach David Cutcliffe said. "They did some things to keep the ball in front of them in the passing game. We had our chances early, we didn’t convert.

"They did convert explosives. That would be No. 1. We couldn’t run the ball as effectively as I would have liked, or thought we could’ve. We just didn’t get them blocked well enough. We didn’t win enough individual battles.

"When you turn it over on downs, those are turnovers. First half we miss a field goal, they make a field goal. Ball hits the ground twice, they don’t have a turnover. We have a turnover. Their job is to play hard. And my job is to put them in position to make plays and prevent plays, and I didn’t do a good enough of job of doing that. I’ll take this one. I know what this team can do and what it’s capable of."

Just a week after the Hokies catastrophic loss to Old Dominion, they came to Wallace Wade Stadium and did as they pleased against the Blue Devils.

Cutcliffe’s squad appeared to have little fire, as the Hokies exploited the Blue Devils’ young secondary to a tune of 332 yards and dominated the line of scrimmage forcing Duke’s offense to sputter all night long. Duke managed just 327 yards of total offense against a Hokies defense that allowed Old Dominion to rack up 631 yards of offense.

The Blue Devils offense turned the ball over on downs twice, was picked off one time, and was forced to punt six times. Quarterback Daniel Jones, who started after sitting out two weeks for a fractured left clavicle, looked out of sync at times, though he did deliver two deep balls right on the money to Chris Taylor, who was unable to hang on for the big play.

Outside of the occasional drop, Jones’ timing was off on a few occasions which resulted in limited gains, near interceptions, and missed opportunities. Most of the struggles the junior faced, however, were more a result of the offensive line's inability to protect him or help establish a ground game. He completed 23-of-35 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

His ground game didn’t give him much help, as Brittain Brown and Deon Jackson each failed to crack three yards per carry.

"When we rush for only 71 yards, things get a little harder for us," Cutcliffe said. "It’s OK if you’re throwing it, throwing it, throwing it and you’re hitting all those explosives, but we just didn’t hit enough of them.

"They made the plays they had to make. I don’t know if we made any of them."

With the Duke ground game essentially rendered useless, Jones did not really have much of a chance. Virginia Tech’s defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage and pressured the Blue Devils’ backfield for much of the game. Jones was sacked three times and hurried an additional two. Overall, the Hokies made eight tackles for loss on the night.

Duke’s offensive line has struggled at times this season to protect the backfield, and Saturday was no different. Ultimately, they played a major part in Duke’s inability to move the football, as they failed to give Jones time to throw and rarely opened holes for the running backs to make plays.

"Getting whipped," Cutcliffe said when asked about why Virginia Tech was able to get so much pressure on the quarterback. "There was a little bit of pressure blitz, but they did it with a three man rush. Go figure. We felt like the matchups were good, I don’t think (Daniel) held the ball at all. When you get eight man coverage, you’re having to work not to throw it into coverage. There’s a lot of reading going on for him. I thought he did a good of that. But we shouldn’t get pressure in that circumstance. But we lost some battles."

Defensively, Duke put together its weakest performance of the season.

Missed tackles. Failure to limit big plays. Inability to force turnovers. Struggles on third down. These were all issues that culminated in the convincing victory for the Hokies.

And perhaps the biggest backbreaker for Duke came when the Hokies connected on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Willis to Dalton Keene early in the second quarter. The pass completion came after Duke had forced a third and 14, and looked to be in position to get the ball back with good field position.

Instead, Keene, a 250-pound tight end, broke multiple weak tackle attempts and outran a Blue Devils secondary that should have had an advantage. The scoring play turned the momentum in the Hokies favor for good.

Duke appeared to be ready to answer, driving the ball 50 yards on 12 plays, but ultimately stalled, resulting in a 43-yard field goal attempt that went wide. The Blue Devils showed very few signs of life after that drive.

The Blue Devils next five drives resulted in three punts, a turnover on downs and a possession cut short by the end of the half. It wasn’t until the sixth drive after the missed field goal - the first of the fourth quarter - that Duke regained a rhythm, and found the end zone on a Deon Jackson dive over the middle. The score cut Virginia Tech’s lead to 24-14.

Cutcliffe’s team certainly had its opportunities, despite struggles on both sides of the ball. The defense forced Virginia Tech punts on five of six drives from midway through the second quarter to the end of the third. Duke’s offense was unable to capitalize and climb back into the game.

And much like last season, big plays spelled Duke’s doom. The Blue Devils’ defense struggled mightily at times, giving up 16 plays of 10 or more yards. The Hokies finished the game with 413 total yards, averaging six yards per play. The Hokies posted 19.5 yards per pass play.

"We didn’t get to the quarterback as well, or as much, as we thought. We had the one sack, but it was on a blitz. We just didn’t win many of our battles and pressure the quarterback as much as we thought we would going into the game.

"We just didn’t get there much. Josh (Blackwell), Myles (Hudzick) and (Jeremy) McDuffie - those corners are on an island and the way we play, we’ve seen it before. We saw it when Ross (Cockrell) was young. I don’t want to lose their edge or lose their confidence. It’s just part of the game."