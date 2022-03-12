Virginia Tech beats Duke for ACC title

NEW YORK – Duke couldn’t slow down Hunter Cattoor for most of the game, and by the time the Blue Devils figured him out, they couldn’t click offensively in an 82-67 loss to Virginia Tech in the championship game of the ACC tournament on Saturday night at Barclays Center.

Cattoor had scored double-digit points once in the Hokies (23-12) last nine games – he poured in a career-high 31 points. The junior sharpshooter made his first six 3-pointers.

Virginia Tech led for the entire second half. Duke came within five a couple of times around the midway point, but was never within striking distance in the final few minutes.

Duke (28-6) was 4-for-20 on 3s and was outrebounded 37-26.

The beginning of this game didn’t lack offensive fireworks – the teams combined to shoot 11-for-13 in the first four minutes, an exhilarating and exciting pace to the game.

It didn’t last for either team – but there were pockets of the same breakneck speed throughout the game.