Today we continue our weekly video interview series with Duke Basketball class of 2020 signees, as four-star forward Jaemyn Brakefield joined Brian McLawhorn for the third installment.

Brakefield, who has made a name for himself with a versatile offensive game, has been praised by his future teammates for his ability to stretch the floor and put pressure on opposing defenses. Like with many of his future classmates, his high basketball IQ grabbed the attention of the Duke staff during the recruiting process and is a strength that should allow him to impact the team early in his college career.

Over the weekend, Brakefield took some time out to talk with us about his game, a change in his approach implemented in seventh grade, his future classmates and more.

