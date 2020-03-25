Vernon Carey has been selected national freshman of the year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Carey’s selection as the 2019-20 Wayman Tisdale Award (freshman of the year) winner comes after finishing the season ranked in the top 10 of four ACC statistical categories: scoring (third, 17.8), rebounding (fourth, 8.8), field goal percentage (first, .577) and blocked shots (sixth, 1.6).

The freshman also recorded 15 double-doubles, which ranked second among NCAA freshmen.

He becomes the fifth Blue Devils to earn USBWA Freshman of the Year honors, joining Luol Deng (2004), Jabari Parker (2014), Jahlil Okafor (2015) and Zion Williamson (2019).