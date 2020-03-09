Vernon Carey has been named the 2020 ACC Freshman of the Year.

The freshman ranks third in the ACC in scoring (17.8), fourth in rebounding (8.8), first in field goal percentage (.577) and sixth in blocked shots (1.6). He has posted 15 double-doubles this season, which ranks second among freshmen in the nation.

Carey also ranks among the nation’s best in scoring for freshmen, where he ranks second and third in field goal percentage. He also ranks fourth in the nation in rebounds.

His selection as Freshman of the Year and teammate Tre Jones’ selection as Player and Defensive Player of the Year, marks the first time in ACC history that a school has swept the league’s major individual awards.