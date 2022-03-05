UNC spoils Coach K’s farewell to Cameron

DURHAM – Instead of a game to remember, it was an ending to forget.

North Carolina played the spoiler role in a 94-81 win over No. 4 Duke on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the final home game in the 42-year tenure of coach Mike Krzyzewski as the Blue Devils’ coach.

UNC (23-8, 15-5 ACC) scored on 12 of 15 possessions for one stretch of the second half, taking a four-point Duke lead into an eight-point lead with 2½ minutes left.

The Tar Heels never subbed in the second half and only had one turnover in the second half – bringing the total for the game to five, the same number that Miami, Florida State and Virginia had in wins over Duke (26-5, 16-4).

The result spoiled a day full of celebration for the winningest coach in college basketball history.

Krzyzewski was honored in a pre-game ceremony that included all former players – reportedly 96 of a possible 208 – forming a lane on the court, through which the legendary coach walked through, shaking hands and exchanging greetings with as many as he could.

Former and current players gathered around Krzyzewski for a group photo that was taken from the broadcasting crow’s nest.

There was a post-game ceremony scheduled also.

Duke’s halftime lead was 41-39 and it was a bitter final minute of the first half for the Blue Devils.

Brady Manek and RJ Davis both hit 3s – Davis’ coming just before the halftime buzzer – in the final minute to slice down what was an eight-point lead.

That took some wind out of Duke’s sails after the Blue Devils had overcome a sloppy and seemingly nervous start.

Duke committed as many turnovers as it had points (four) in the first 4½ minutes. That helped UNC to an early 11-4 lead.

Paolo Banchero and Jeremy Roach steadied things for Duke early, going one stretch of seven possessions in which they combined for 12 points (six apiece). That seemed to settle down the rest of the Blue Devils, and a 14-0 run led to Duke’s largest lead of the game, at 37-28 with a little less than four minutes left in the first half.

UNC closed the first half on an 11-4 run to tighten things up; Banchero and Trevor Keels missed the front end of one-and-ones in the last four minutes.