Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-05 12:21:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Tyus Jones talks brother Tre, Duke's 2018 recruiting class

Iixaq4uznjwmgwhaduub
Tyus Jones says his brother Tre is a natural leader.
Associated Press
Brian McLawhorn • DevilsIllustrated.com
@BrianRIVALS
Publisher

It wasn’t too long ago that Tyus Jones was electrifying the Cameron Crazies at Duke, and ultimately helping lead the Blue Devils to their fifth national title under Mike Krzyzewski. He, and fellow ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}