Turnovers, youth costs Duke in first ACC loss
DURHAM – Carelessness and rust prevented Duke from pulling away from Miami when it had the chance, and then youth vs. experience was the Blue Devils’ undoing in a 76-74 loss to the visiting Hurrica...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news