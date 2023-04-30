Duke didn’t have a player drafted by the NFL for a second straight year, but the Blue Devils are sending a few players to the league as undrafted free agents.
Linebacker Shaka Heyward signed with the Cincinnati Bengals; safety Darius Joiner is joining the Houston Texans; and long snapper Evan Deckers inked a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Heyward played 51 games at Duke and started 41 of them. His 340 career tackles are tied for 13th-most in program history and he garnered All-ACC honors in each of the last two seasons.
The Dacula, Ga., native played 3,400 snaps in his Duke career and graduated in December with a degree in evolutionary anthropology and a certificate in markets and management.
Joiner played one season at Duke and made a lasting impression. He started every game last season and was a third-team All-ACC selection and had two interceptions, four sacks, two forced fumbles and five pass break-ups.
He previously played four seasons at Jacksonville State and one season at Western Illinois, both on the FCS level.
Joiner (97) and Heyward (94) were Duke’s top two tacklers last season.
Deckers was also a one-year player with the Blue Devils, joining the program after four seasons at Massachusetts. Duke’s field goal operation was 17-for-24 last season and perfect on 52 PAT attempts, and punter Porter Wilson had 16 of his 46 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.