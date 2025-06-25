Trio of Blue Devils picked in top 10

Put three more top 10 picks from Duke into the record book.

Cooper Flagg was drafted first overall by the Mavericks; Kon Knueppel went fourth overall to Charlotte; and Khaman Maluach was picked 10th by the Rockets — but is headed to Phoenix as part of the Kevin Durant trade.

Such was the news Wednesday night in the NBA draft for three one-and-done Duke players. They are the 57th, 58th and 59th first-round picks from Duke.

Flagg, the generational talent long expected to be picked first, is the sixth No. 1 overall pick in program history. He’s the third in the last seven drafts, joining Zion Williamson (2019) and Paolo Banchero (2022).

That draft with Williamson is also the only other one in Duke history with three top-10 selections — RJ Barrett was picked third and Cameron Reddish was selected 10th.

Knueppel will head to Charlotte and play his home games in the same building where he guided Duke to the ACC tournament championship — capturing ACC tournament MVP honors in the process.

Maluach is bound for Phoenix and he’ll join a team that also acquired former Duke center Mark Williams in a draft-night trade from Charlotte.