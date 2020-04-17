Duke football has struck again with the addition of another offensive weapon from the class of 2021. Three-star wide receiver Trent Broadnax from Benedictine School in Savannah, Ga., announced his commitment to the Blue Devils early Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior told Rivals.com’s Chad Simmons that it was Duke’s family atmosphere that helped seal the deal for David Cutcliffe and his staff.

“I was at Duke early in March for a Junior Day and I was at the Miami game last season, and on each visit, it had that family feel,” he said in an interview with Simmons earlier in the week. “I have gotten familiar with the Duke program, I like the coaches and that, along with the constant contact has put Duke on top.

“They are always reaching out. They recruit me every day and Duke is a great school. I like them a lot.”

Broadnax’s commitment comes just days after dual-threat quarterback Jordan Moore announced his decision to become a Blue Devil. The two commitments continue a strong run from the Blue Devils staff, and bolster an offense with a solid foundation of offensive weapons.

The Georgia native chose Duke over offers from Virginia, Wake Forest, UCF and East Carolina. He also held offers from the likes of Colorado, Cincinnati, Air Force, Illinois and a host of mid-major programs.