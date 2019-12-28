Tre Jones will miss today’s game versus Brown due to a mild foot sprain he suffered prior to the Blue Devils game with Wofford on Dec. 19, according to Duke athletics. Jones is listed as day-to-day.

Following the Blue Devils win over Wofford, head coach Mike Krzyzewski stated that had it been a contest with an ACC opponent, the sophomore point guard would have played.

Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 7.1 assists per game.

Jordan Goldwire is expected to assume Jones’ duties in today’s matchup with Brown.