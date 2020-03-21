Tre Jones returned to Duke for his sophomore season with the intentions of capturing a national title that slipped through his fingers a year ago, and increasing his NBA stock.

The latter happened. The former was stripped from him and the rest of the college sports world by COVID-19.



Now, Jones will enter the 2020 NBA Draft.



Jones averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for Duke. He also finished the season with a +2.4 assist/turnover ratio and shot 42-percent from the field.



The Duke sophomore finished off his final season by being named ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He also earned second team All-American honors from USA Today and third team honors from the Associated Press, Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports.



Jones is projected to be selected in the first round of the upcoming draft.

