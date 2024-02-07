DURHAM – Three players from Duke’s football program have been invited to the NFL Combine.

Offensive linemen Graham Barton and Jacob Monk, and defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, will head to Indianapolis at the end of the month. The NFL Combine runs from Feb. 29-March 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Colts play.

Barton, a 6-5, 314-pounder from Brentwood, Tenn., started nine games last season at left tackle and was named a first-team All-ACC player. Some projections have had him bouncing between the first and second rounds, but he seems destined for a position switch to an interior line position in the NFL.

Monk (6-3, 320 from Clayton) earned All-ACC recognition for the third time in his career last season. He played 3,777 snaps across 59 career games, almost all of them coming at center or one of the guard positions.

Carter is the first three-time captain in Duke history. The 6-3, 305-pounder had 41 tackles and 3 ½ tackles for loss last season, along with four QB hurries, four pass break-ups, one blocked kick and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Duke hasn’t had a player drafted since the 2020 draft, in which Chris Rumph II (Chargers), Michael Carter II (Jets), Noah Gray (Chiefs) and Victor Dimukeje (Cardinals) were all picked between the fourth and sixth rounds.