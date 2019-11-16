Duke football continued its downward spiral Saturday and this time it did it in an accelerated fashion. The Blue Devils went from bad to downright awful at break-neck speed.

Quite simply, Duke’s 49-6 loss to the cellar dwelling Syracuse Orange was nothing short of shameful.

Duke fans saw this Blue Devils squad mail it in at home against Wake Forest last season, and Saturday’s performance against Syracuse looked eerily similar.

Syracuse entered the game as the only ACC team without a league victory, and as a team winless against Power 5 competition. It left the game having channeled its inner Clemson Tigers, as it gained 395 yards of total offense, 286 of which came on the ground.

The Orange also forced Duke into three turnovers, two of which belong to the ACC’s leader in the category, Blue Devils quarterback Quentin Harris.

Harris leads the ACC in not only interceptions, but also fumbles. And tonight he continued to meet the his own status quo by throwing two picks in the second half. All three of Duke’s turnovers came on consecutive possessions with each resulting in touchdowns.

Duke’s offense, which has been among the worst in the entire nation over the last month, entered Saturday ranked 120th in the nation in yards per play at 4.7 yards. That number will again plummet after the Blue Devils averaged just 3.28 yards per play against Syracuse.

Duke’s woeful offense starts with play-calling and makes a direct jump to poor quarterback play from Harris. While the two are not solely responsible for Duke’s crash and burn on offense over the last month, much of it lies on their shoulders.

Offensive coordinator Zac Roper has ushered in one of the worst seasons Duke has experienced offensively during the David Cutcliffe era. In fact, the 2019 version of the Blue Devils currently features the second worst offensive output of any Duke team lead by Cutcliffe at 337.8 yards per game following today’s loss. That’s second to the 2008 Duke squad that posted 303.8 yards per contest.

Roper’s obsession with swing passes and short, two and three yard out-route patterns have been the demise of this offense. With no threat to throw the ball even sevent to 10 yards, much less downfield for explosives, makes this Duke offense as predictable as any in the country.

That’s a tough statement considering Cutcliffe’s offensive track record over the course of his career, but the Roper led system lacks creativity, aggression or function. For that Syracuse took advantage and bottled up the Blue Devils from the opening kick.

From a sheer talent and ability standpoint, Duke features two high quality players in Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant, but with an inability to stretch the field, the two were bottled up for a combined 86 yards.

As a team, Duke averaged just 2.7 yards per rush.

Duke was again ineffective on third down as well, converting just 5-of-20 opportunities.

Defensively, Duke’s defense was owned by the Syracuse ground attack, which averaged 6.7 yards per attempt as a team. Moe Neal rushed for 115 yards on 17 carries, good for a 6.8 yard average, while Jarveon Howard posted 115 yards on nine carries, a 12.8 yard per carry average.

Duke posted just one sack, coming from linebacker Shaka Heyward, and only managed three quarterback hurries all game long. Duke also failed to force a Syracuse turnover.

All in all, this was one of the worst performances in the David Cutcliffe era considering Syracuse’s place in the college football landscape.

The Blue Devils hit the road next Saturday to play Wake Forest, who just lost to Clemson, its second straight defeat.